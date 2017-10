LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - UTV Media PLC : * 2012 pretax profits of 21.0 mln stg vs 23.3 mln stg last year * Proposed final dividend of 5.25p; full-year dividend growth of 17 pct to 7.00p * 2012 revenue of 120.1 mln stg vs 121.6 mln stg last year * Q1 revenue in Radio GB division expected to be down by about 6 pct * Television advertising revenue expected down by 1 pct in Q1 * Source Text: