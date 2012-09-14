Traders betting dollar's recent woes nearing an end

* Dollar ETF UUP Oct $22 strike call is busiest option

* UUP overall option volume swells, bias is on calls

By Doris Frankel

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The dollar has been hammered in the last several days, particularly against the euro, but some in the equity options market seem to believe the greenback’s woes are nearing an end.

Traders on Friday aggressively scooped up bullish options in an exchange-traded fund tied to the U.S. dollar index.

Overall volume surged, heavily tilted toward call options on the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund, which tracks the performance of the dollar index against a basket of currencies. The ETF, a favorite among investors, moves up when the dollar strengthens relative to other currencies.

The dollar has weakened as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve’s decision to buy $40 billion in mortgage securities monthly to boost borrowing. It said it would keep buying bonds until the jobs market recovers.

Low rates make the dollar less attractive to investors looking for higher-yielding assets.

“After the Federal Reserve announced another wave of bond purchases, the dollar fell to its weakest in four months,” said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York. “It has been slammed on the belief that central banks are engaged in currency devaluation to promote growth.”

The dollar index tracks the currency’s performance against a basket of six currencies. But the euro has the greatest influence in that basket, and the dollar has been hit hard against the euro, falling in seven of the last eight days. The index fell to $78.86, and earlier touched lows not seen since February.

The flurry of options activity was concentrated on the October $22 strike calls on the UUP, where more than 336,000 contracts traded thus far during Friday’s afternoon session, against previous open interest of 14,000 contracts, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.

“The aggressive call buying in the PowerShares US Dollar Index Bullish Fund indicates that a substantial amount of speculation is banking on a snap back on the dollar,” Wilkinson said.

Shares of the fund slipped 10 cents to $21.65, down from its 52-week high of $23.14 set on July 14. “Some players in the options market don’t expect the weakness to last,” said WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy.

Much of the flow in the October $22 calls has been electronic and in smaller lots, including more than 16,000 contracts bought as a new position on the International Securities Exchange, Ruffy said. He also noticed that December $22 strike calls were active on volume of 38,247 contracts.

Overall turnover on the UUP was impressive and way above the norm, with 398,000 calls changing hands versus 13,000 puts traded so far, data from Trade Alert showed. The UUP typically averages 4,261 calls and 3,699 puts per day.

An equity call option gives the right to buy shares of a security at a fixed price by a certain date, while a put conveys the right to sell shares at a preset price.

About 3.9 million shares in UUP changed hands, above the 50-day moving average of 1.9 million shares.