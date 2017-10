ISTANBUL, July 3 (Reuters) - Turkish grocer Uyum Gida said on Tuesday a newspaper report that it had held talks with Tesco on the British group buying a majority stake in Uyum and that those talks had reached the final stage “does not reflect the truth”.

Turkey’s Vatan newspaper reported on Tuesday that Tesco, the world’s No.3 retailer, was interested in buying a majority stake in Uyum.