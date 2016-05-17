FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-V V Food & Beverage says change in shareholding structure
May 17, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-V V Food & Beverage says change in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - V V Food & Beverage Co., Ltd.:

* Says it shareholder Giant Harvest Limited to transfer it 18.95 percent stake in the co, to Founder Securities and ESSENCE FUND Co.,Ltd.

* Giant Harvest Limited’s stake in the company will be decreased to 0 percent down from 18.95 percent

* ESSENCE FUND’s stake in the company will be increased to 9.9 percent up from 0 percent

* Founder Securities’ stake in the company will be increased to 9.05 percent up from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3nlxOT

Further company Coverage:

Beijing Headline News

