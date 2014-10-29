FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vaahto Group Vapate Oy unit files for bankruptcy
October 29, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vaahto Group Vapate Oy unit files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Vaahto Group Plc Oyj

* Vaahto Group Plc Oyjs subsidiary Vapate Oy files for bankruptcy

* Says Vapate Oy has sold all its unprofitable business related to pulp, paper and board industry solutions during years 2013 and 2014

* Company doesn’t have employees or operative business anymore

* Board of directors of vapate oy has stated that liabilities of company are greater than its assets and company is no longer able to meet its obligations

* Loans of Vapate Oy mature in bankruptcy. Parent company has secured loans for financiers of company

* Negotiations with financiers have already begun on how to arrange securities of parent in such a way that group’s continuing operations does not become endangered due to securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

