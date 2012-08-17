REFILE-Forex skills come in handy for experts planning vacations

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Currency strategists may be sour on the euro, but they’re sweet on vacations in Europe.

When researching travel destinations, people usually consider factors such as the weather, amenities, and what to bring. But foreign exchange strategists have the added advantage of knowing which holiday location will offer them the best bang for their buck.

“I am thinking of going to Germany in October for the annual Oktoberfest festival,” said Matthew Schilling, a commodities broker at RJO Futures in Chicago.

“The euro should be at least $1.18 by then,” he said. “Everything the (European Central Bank) does is just another band aid with no real solution.”

The $1.18 level is a major level of support for the euro and would be the lowest since early June 2010.

The euro zone’s still-running debt crisis is far from resolved while much of the region remains mired in a recession.

While the euro, last trading at $1.2308, has rebounded from a more-than-two-year low of $1.2040 hit in late July, many analysts expect it to remain under pressure as the ECB wrangles with the worsening euro zone debt crisis.

This helps companies and U.S. exporters, but it’s also not bad for those going overseas for some rest and relaxation.

“We have been bullish on the dollar over the past two years, so I knew I would be going back to Europe soon,” said John Doyle, director of markets at Tempus Consulting in Washington D.C.

Doyle said he is taking a trip to the Czech Republic, Austria, and Hungary in September because the dollar is “relatively strong against those nations’ currencies.”

Of the three, only Austria is a member of the euro zone; the others have kept their currencies.

“We have been calling for $1.20 end of year for the euro, so I would expect to pay about $1.22 at the end of September,” said Doyle. “Any time you can travel to a place where your base currency is near a two-year high, it is a good time to go.”

The single currency shared by 17 European countries has shed 2.2 percent of its value since early July and has depreciated 4.9 percent so far this year.

The dollar has not fared as well against higher yielding, growth-linked currencies, such as the Australian dollar, making it costly for a trip.

“I suffered the impact of a weak dollar against the Aussie where a simple cappuccino cost me seven dollars,” said Boris Schlossberg, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York, who recently traveled to Australia.

“Australia is one of the most expensive places to eat for an American tourist,” he said.

The Aussie, last trading at US$1.0424, is up 2 percent against the dollar this year.

Tempus’ Doyle said he took advantage of a strong dollar versus the Swiss franc a few years ago to attend the Euro Cup, and that right now, he is avoiding traveling to countries where the greenback is weak, such as Japan.

The dollar, last trading at 79.48 yen, has gained 3.3 percent so far this year, but is still not quite strong enough to persuade Doyle to visit the Asian nation.

“Japan has been at the top of my travel wish list for years but I know I might have to wait a long time to pay 100 yen to the dollar,” he said.