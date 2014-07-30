FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
July 30, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

Finland's Vacon misses Q2 profit expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 30 (Reuters) - Finnish electric drive maker Vacon reported on Wednesday second-quarter operating profit below analyst forecasts, hit by an unexpected fall in sales.

The company said its April-June operating profit was 11.6 million euros ($15.6 million), up from 10.4 million in the same period a year earlier, but short of analysts’ average forecast of 12.7 million in a Reuters poll.

Sales in the quarter decreased to 103.3 million euros, against the poll forecast for a rise to 109 million.

Vacon kept its full-year sales and profit forecasts unchanged, saying it expects its revenues to rise 5-15 percent and its adjusted operating profit margin to be 11-13 percent.

$1 = 0.7460 Euros Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
