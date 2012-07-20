FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 4-New deal restores Viacom shows to DirecTV subscribers
July 20, 2012 / 11:02 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 4-New deal restores Viacom shows to DirecTV subscribers

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Viacom to restore all channels
    * DirecTV to pay Viacom $600 mln a yr, a 20 pct increase -
sources
    * Viacom programming to be available on DirecTV hand-held
devices


    By Yinka Adegoke and Liana B. Baker
    July 20 (Reuters) - DirecTV Group's 20 million U.S.
subscribers are getting back their favorite shows after the
satellite TV provider reached a deal to restore Viacom Inc's
 networks, but the size and scope of the high-profile
dispute may have changed the nature of future programming
battles.
    The loss of 26 networks to 20 million homes for nine full
days means the size, length and scope of this programming
blackout was unprecedented to date in the U.S. pay-TV industry.
Contentious relationships between program distributors and
program makers are on the rise as the industry's growth appears
to have peaked.
    "The Viacom/DirecTV dispute may be remembered as a critical
turning point in programmer/distributor negotiations," said
Bernstein Research analyst Todd Juenger. "For the first time in
memory, it was the distributor that won the public relations
war."
    While distributors typically take the brunt of the
complaints about network blackouts, DirecTV argued that the
increasing number of disputes with other distributors had
educated customers that they would face the same problems with
their rivals.
    "By showing their willingness to take a blackout, and
arguably winning the battle for the hearts and minds of their
customers as a result, DirecTV may extract better terms from
other programmers down the road," said Juenger.
    Viacom said it restored all of its cable networks, including
Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV and BET, which became
unavailable to DirecTV customers from July 10.
    The channels went off air after DirecTV balked at what it
saw as a steep increase which it said Viacom was demanding.   
The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the new
contract.
    But people familiar with the talks said DirecTV will pay
Viacom around $600 million in the first year of the seven-year
contract with subsequent mid-single digit percentage increases.
That would be a 20 percent increase over the previous contract's
$500 million a year that was publicly stated by DirecTV Chief
Executive Mike White.
    DirecTV previously said Viacom sought a 30 percent increase
in carriage fees, equaling $1 billion over five years - a boost
that DirecTV said was not justified.
    Viacom countered that its networks represented about 20
percent of all viewing on DirecTV but accounted for less than 5
percent of its programming costs. 
    Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman said in the memo to staff that on
Thursday afternoon the two companies had made a "decisive push
to hammer out a deal that we believe is fair and mutually
beneficial."
    In particular, DirecTV had pushed back against having the
Epix movie channel tacked on the agreement, at a price of around
$500 million.
    "They took Epix off the table in the last 24 hours and we
could move ahead with a deal," said Derek Chang, DirecTV's top
programming negotiator.
    "The attention surrounding this unnecessary and ill-advised
blackout by Viacom has accomplished one key thing: it serves
notice to all media companies that bullying TV providers and
their customers with blackouts won't get them a better deal,"
said Chang. 
    On July 1, AMC Networks, the company behind shows
such as "Breaking Bad," "The Walking Dead" and "Mad Men," was
removed from the Dish Network after the two companies
failed to reach a new contract. 
    Similar blackouts have taken place in recent years between
Cablevision and Walt Disney Co's ABC; News Corp
 and Cablevision; and News Corp and Dish; and
Time-Warner Cable Inc and Hearst Corp.
    Time Warner Cable Inc, the second largest U.S. cable
provider, said late Thursday it had reached a deal with Hearst
Corp after 16 broadcast stations were blacked out in 14 markets
for eight to 12 days.
    DirecTV and Viacom had been in talks over a new contract but
could not agree on terms before the July 10 deadline.
    The nine days of the blackout resulted in Viacom's channels
such as Nickelodeon losing ground to competitors like The Disney
Channel. DirecTV also shed some customers in the period.
    The new contract will let DirecTV customers view Viacom's
programming on tablets, laptops, handhelds and other personal
devices.
    Viacom shares were up 9 cents at $46.74 on the Nasdaq on
Friday. DirecTV shares were down 6 cents at $48.89, also on the
NYSE.

