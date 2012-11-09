FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Vakifbank Q3 net profit beats forecast
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 9, 2012 / 12:36 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vakifbank Q3 net profit beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail, shares)

ISTANBUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Turkish state lender Vakifbank has beaten expectations for quarterly net profit thanks to higher-than-expected net interest income.

Vakifbank said on Friday third-quarter net profit fell 3.4 percent to 305 million lira ($171 million), compared with a forecast for 254 million in a Reuters poll. The result was driven by a 43.6 percent rise in net interest income.

Loans and receivables rose 12.3 percent from the end of 2011 to 64.4 billion lira.

Vakifbank shares were down 2.1 percent at 4.27 lira at 1225 GMT. ($1 = 1.7859 Turkish lira) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.