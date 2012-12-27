FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Vakifbank to issue bonds worth 1 bln lira
December 27, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Vakifbank to issue bonds worth 1 bln lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Vakifbank applied to Capital Markets Board and Istanbul Stock Exchange to issue bonds worth 1 billion lira ($557 million) of varying maturities, it said on Thursday.

The bond will consist of three tranches, and the first tranche will be worth 250 million lira with a maturity of 143 days, the bank said.

The second tranche will be worth 600 million lira with 168 days maturity, and the last tranche of 150 million lira will have a maturity of 364 days.

$1 = 1.7940 Turkish liras Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Jason Neely

