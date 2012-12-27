Turkey's Vakifbank to issue bonds worth 1 bln lira

ISTANBUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Vakifbank applied to Capital Markets Board and Istanbul Stock Exchange to issue bonds worth 1 billion lira ($557 million) of varying maturities, it said on Thursday.

The bond will consist of three tranches, and the first tranche will be worth 250 million lira with a maturity of 143 days, the bank said.

The second tranche will be worth 600 million lira with 168 days maturity, and the last tranche of 150 million lira will have a maturity of 364 days.