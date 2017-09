ISTANBUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Vakifbank, a state-run Turkish lender, said on Friday it had signed a one-year syndicated loan with tranches of $166 million and 471 million euros.

The funds will mainly be used to finance overseas trade, Vakifbank said in a stock exchange filing. The loan will have a total cost of Libor +0.75 percent and Euribor +0.75 percent. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley)