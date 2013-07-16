FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Vakifbank may borrow 2.5 billion lira by end-2013, says CEO
#Credit Markets
July 16, 2013 / 7:12 AM / in 4 years

Turkey's Vakifbank may borrow 2.5 billion lira by end-2013, says CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Vakifbank, a state-run Turkish bank, may issue another 2.5 billion lira ($13 billion) of debt by the end of 2013, if market conditions permit, Chief Executive Halil Aydogan said.

The bank had already borrowed 9.4 billion lira by the end of March, Aydogan told reporters late on Monday.

The bank has no plans at present to revise its year-end targets, including expected profit of 1.75 billion lira, despite a recent rise in bond yields and a decline in the value of the lira currency, Aydogan also said.

Investor concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus measures and last month’s anti-government protests across Turkey helped wipe off as much as 9 percent of the lira’s value against the dollar since the start of May. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli and Ebru Tuncay, writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)

