ISTANBUL, April 15 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Vakifbank on Tuesday said it would issue 8 billion lira ($3.8 billion) worth of lira-denominated bonds.

The bonds will have varying maturities of maximum five years, the state-run bank said in a filing with the stock-exhange. ($1 = 2.12 Liras) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley)