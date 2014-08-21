FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Vakifbank, Isbank to lend state oil company $1 bln to buy Azeri gas project stake
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 21, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Vakifbank, Isbank to lend state oil company $1 bln to buy Azeri gas project stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Vakifbank, a state-run Turkish lender, and Isbank, the country’s biggest non-state lender, will lend $1 billion to state oil company TPAO so it can buy Total’s stake in an Azeri gas project, an energy official said on condition of anonymity.

TPAO in May signed a $1.5 billion agreement to acquire Total’s 10 percent stake in Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas project. The deal lifts TPAO’s stake in the project to 19 percent, while the French energy company exits the project.

Reporting by Evrim Ergin, Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley, Editing by Seda Sezer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.