Vakifbank plans rollover of $750 mln syndicated loan-CEO
June 14, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Vakifbank plans rollover of $750 mln syndicated loan-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Turkish state lender Vakifbank plans a 100 percent rollover of a $750 million syndicated loan in September, Chief Executive Officer Suleyman Kalkan told Reuters.

The lender also plans an issue of bonds, Kalkan said. Vakifbank’s management board had given authority for the issue of a total 3 billion lira ($1.7 billion) of bills and bonds back in February.

Vakifbank issued a total 926.84 million lira of bonds in May. ($1 = 1.8185 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer and Evrim Ergin; Editing by David Holmes)

