ANKARA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Vakifbank posted a net profit of 386.3 million lira ($139.21 million)in the second quarter, missing expectations of 402 million lira in a Reuters poll.

The bank posted its results on the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 2.7750 liras) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Jonny Hogg)