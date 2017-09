ISTANBUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Vakifbank posted a net profit of 349.2 million lira ($162.4 million) in the second quarter, down 9 percent from a year earlier but exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 318 million lira.

The bank, which made the announcement in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange late on Monday, had a net profit of 382.1 million lira in the same period a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 2.1500 Turkish lira) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler)