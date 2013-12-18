FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Harland Clarke to acquire Valassis for $34.04 per share in cash
#Market News
December 18, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Harland Clarke to acquire Valassis for $34.04 per share in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say Harland Clarke, not Valassis, will acquire Valassis)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Dec 18 (Reuters) - Valassis Communications Inc : * Harland clarke holdings corp. to acquire Valassis for $34.04 per share in

cash * Says transaction value of approximately $1.84 billion * Says valassis’ board of directors has recommended that its stockholders

tender their shares in the transaction * Says Harland Clarke Holdings will finance the acquisition with cash on hand

and new borrowings * Harland Clarke has received committed financing from Credit Suisse, bofa

Merrill Lynch and Citigroup global markets * Transaction was unanimously approved by both the Valassis and Harland Clarke

Holdings boards of directors * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

