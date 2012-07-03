UPDATE 4-Brazil's Vale issues 750 million euros in bonds

* Vale back to euro-denominated bond market after 2 years

* Company issues bonds maturing in 2023 at 3.798 pct yield

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining giant Vale SA on Tuesday sold 750 million euros in bonds maturing in 2023, its first euro-denominated issue in more than two years, as it takes advantage of strong appetite for corporate debt in Europe.

Demand for the deal was strong at more than 1.8 billion euros, allowing bookrunners to launch the bonds at 180 basis points over mid-swaps, the tightest end of their price guidance, Thomson Reuters’ IFR unit reported.

The initial price guidance was set at around 185 basis points over mid-swaps, a benchmark yield rate commonly used in European financial bond markets.

The bonds, which mature on Jan. 10, 2023, were priced at 99.608 with a 3.75 percent coupon. That translates into a yield of 3.798 percent.

Vale, the world’s largest iron-ore producer, earlier said in a filing with Brazil’s securities commission that it hired BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, HSBC and Natixis as bookrunners.

It also hired Mizuho Securities, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, SMBC Nikko, CIBC and Scotiabank as co-managers of the deal.

Vale has only one outstanding issue denominated in the single European currency -- a 750 million euros bond maturing in March 2018, according to IFR.

Demand for sound corporate issuers in Europe has soared in the past few days as investors expect the European Central Bank to deploy new stimulus measures to support economic growth in the euro zone.

Vale last tapped international capital markets on March 28, when it sold $1.24 billion in reopened bonds maturing in Jan. 2022.