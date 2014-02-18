FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vale plans to sell 10-year dollar bonds by June, source says
February 18, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

Vale plans to sell 10-year dollar bonds by June, source says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Vale SA, the world’s largest iron ore producer, will move forward with a planned offering of 10-year, U.S. dollar-denominated global bonds during the first half of the year, a source with direct knowledge of the transaction said.

The sale of the senior notes will take place when market conditions look most favorable to lower the Rio de Janeiro-based company’s borrowing costs, said the source, who declined to be identified since the transaction is still being analyzed. The source declined to detail potential terms of the deal, such as the size of the issue.

A spokesman for the Rio de Janeiro-based company declined to comment on the potential sale. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro Editing by W Simon)

