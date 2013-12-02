FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Vale approves 2014 investment budget of $14.8 bln
December 2, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Vale approves 2014 investment budget of $14.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Monday its board approved a 2014 investment budget of $14.8 billion, with 80 percent going to develop new iron ore project and logistics.

The company said in a statement it remained committed to developing its Mozambique coal project and its Salobo copper and gold project.

After reaching a peak of $18 billion in annual investment budgets in 2011, Vale said 2014 marked the third consecutive year of declining investments as it refocuses on its core business of iron ore mining.

