SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazil has enjoyed years of prosperity but its competitiveness is now hindered by fast wage growth and a currency that looks “out of place,” said Murilo Ferreira, chief executive of giant mining company Vale SA , at an event on Tuesday.

Those two factors are the “cost, although very low,” of the social and economic progress that is bolstering Latin America’s largest economy, Ferreira said.