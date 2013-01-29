FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil Vale sees 2013 iron ore demand coming from emerging markets
January 29, 2013 / 5:25 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil Vale sees 2013 iron ore demand coming from emerging markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Demand for iron ore, the main revenue generator for Vale , will come from emerging markets, particularly China, the Brazilian miner’s head of investor relations, Roberto Castello-Branco, said on Tuesday.

The company expects industrial production - an indication of demand for steel and its main component iron ore - to grow by about 7 percent in emerging markets in 2013 but remain flat in developed countries.

Castello-Branco added that iron ore stocks in China, the world’s largest importer of ore, remained low.

