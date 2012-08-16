FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Vale expects iron ore price to recover in Sept
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Vale expects iron ore price to recover in Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Kronau potash project in Canada not to be implemented now

* Annual growth in China could be slower at 7 to 7.5 pct

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale, the world’s No. 2 mining company, expects iron ore prices to start recovering in September due to falling stocks in China, Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said on Thursday.

Ferreira said supplies of the metal in China, Brazil’s main trading partner, would last 20 days rather than the previous 30 days and could soon pressure global markets.

Iron ore prices are hovering around $120 per tonne compared with the year-ago price of between $170 and $180 per tonne. The slowdown could affect the diverse miner’s operations, he said.

Vale is reconsidering its Kronau potash project in Canada, which requires an investment of $3 billion in its initial phase.

“The project will not be implemented now,” Ferreira told journalists in Rio de Janeiro, where the company is based.

He said growth in China, the world’s second-largest economy and main market for iron ore, could be between 7 percent and 7.5 percent rather than 8 percent if private investment misses expectations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.