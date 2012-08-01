FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil cuts Vale's royalties bill by $300 mln-source
August 1, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil cuts Vale's royalties bill by $300 mln-source

Sabrina Lorenzi

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining regulator DNPM reduced the past royalties bill it considers owed to the government by miner Vale by 600 million reais ($300 mln), a high level source in the agency said.

The world’s second-largest mining company confirmed that the DNPM would reduce its estimate of what the company owed after it presented new documentation in talks with the regulator.

The new amount that the agency wants Vale to pay is around 4 billion reais, the source at the DNPM said.

Vale said on Wednesday it would present the new calculation of past royalties and the opinions of the company’s legal council to its board for discussion later in August.

$1=2.04 reais Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Tim Dobbyn

