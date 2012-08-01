Brazil cuts Vale's royalties bill by $300 mln-source

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining regulator DNPM reduced the past royalties bill it considers owed to the government by miner Vale by 600 million reais ($300 mln), a high level source in the agency said.

The world’s second-largest mining company confirmed that the DNPM would reduce its estimate of what the company owed after it presented new documentation in talks with the regulator.

The new amount that the agency wants Vale to pay is around 4 billion reais, the source at the DNPM said.

Vale said on Wednesday it would present the new calculation of past royalties and the opinions of the company’s legal council to its board for discussion later in August.