RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The move by Brazilian mining company Vale SA to provision about 1.4 billion reais ($686 million) to pay possible back royalties is not sufficient to cover the debt, Marco Antonio Valadares, head of royalty collection at Brazil’s mining agency, DNPM, told Reuters on Tuesday.

Valadares said Vale owes 4 billion reais in back royalties. (Reporting By Jeb Blount; Editing by Gary Hill)