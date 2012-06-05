FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vale injunction v. mining tax overturned-state
June 5, 2012 / 5:57 PM / in 5 years

Vale injunction v. mining tax overturned-state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 5 (Reuters) - An injunction won by Vale , the world’s largest iron-ore miner, against a new mining tax in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state was overturned by a judge, a press officer with the state’s revenue department told Reuters.

Vale and other Brazilian steel and mining companies are fighting a new series of taxes and regulatory charges being levied by state governments in an effort to earn more from mining activities. (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Jeb Blount)

