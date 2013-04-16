Brazil's Vale 'deeply concerned' about Guinea graft probe

* Vale says ‘not involved” in winning Simandou rights

* U.S. arrested man allegedly involved in Guinea bribes

* Simandou one of world’s largest iron ore deposits

RIO DE JANEIRO/LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale said on Tuesday it is “deeply concerned” about allegations of corruption made by U.S. authorities against a man connected to its partner in Guinea, BSG Resources Ltd.

According to papers filed with a U.S. federal court in New York, the man, Frederic Cilins, offered bribes to secure mining rights for Guinea’s Simandou concession, entirely held by Rio Tinto until 2008, Reuters reported Monday.

BSGR and Vale together hold the mining concession for half of Simandou, one of the world’s largest untapped iron ore discoveries, but work was halted last year after the government began reviewing the project’s licence.

BSGR, controlled by billionaire Beny Steinmetz, has repeatedly denied Guinean government allegations that it paid bribes to obtain its mining rights and has said that Cilins was not an employee.

“Vale is deeply concerned about these allegations involving the BSGR Group and intends to cooperate fully with the U.S. government and the government of the Republic of Guinea in connection with their investigations,” the miner said.

FBI agents on Sunday arrested Cilins, a French national who worked as a representative of BSGR in the mineral-rich West African country, and have since charged him with obstructing a criminal investigation, tampering with a witness and destroying records.

BSGR reiterated on Tuesday that “allegations of fraud in obtaining our mining rights in Guinea are entirely baseless.”

Vale, however, sought to distance itself from its partner, saying it was unaware of Cilins’ actions and “had no involvement in any actions taken by the BSGR Group in connection with the award of the Simandou concession”.

“According to the charges, the individual acted on behalf of an entity that obtained the Simandou iron ore concession in 2008 from the former government of the Republic of Guinea. That entity is the BSGR Group,” Vale said, emphasising its interest was bought two years later.

BSGR was awarded the northern half of Simandou by the government of then-ruler Lansana Conte. It did not pay any cash up front, though it did agree to build a $1 billion railway.

It sold Vale a 51 percent stake in 2010 for $2.5 billion, though only $500 million of that has been paid, since Vale says project development targets have not been met.

In an April 2 report, Vale said it was refusing to meet demands from BSGR for payment, saying any payment beyond the initial $500 million should only be made as the project, currently stalled, advances.

Vale has long faced questions over its decision to acquire the Simandou mining rights, which were stripped from miner Rio Tinto, which still holds the right for the south of the concession.