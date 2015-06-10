FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China seen producing 200 mln/t of high grade iron ore in '15 -Vale CEO
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

China seen producing 200 mln/t of high grade iron ore in '15 -Vale CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 10 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Brazilian miner Vale said on Wednesday he expected Chinese production of higher grade iron ore to fall below 200 million tonnes this year.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Rio de Janeiro, CEO Murilo Ferreira said Chinese production of this higher quality iron ore had been 240 million tonnes in 2014.

The Chinese steel industry is likely to recover in the second half of 2015, Ferreira added. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Marta Nogueira, Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.