Vale assures China no retaliation for huge ship ban

HONG KONG, May 16 (Reuters) - Vale is not excluding Chinese shipowners from transporting the Brazilian miner’s iron ore and remains open to selling its huge dry bulk carriers to them, industry officials said on Wednesday.

A senior Vale official met with the China Shipowners’ Association on Friday to smooth over relations after Chinese industry officials had said the miner had stopped hiring vessels from some firms in retaliation for Beijing’s ban on its ships.

“The Vale official said there was some misunderstanding. They welcomed Chinese companies, including COSCO, to transport their goods,” said Zhang Shouguo, the industry group’s secretary general who attended the meeting in Beijing.

Chinese shipowners convinced Beijing in January to block the world’s biggest dry bulk ships from entering Vale’s top market due to concerns over safety and the vessels’ potential impact on loss-making domestic shipping companies. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Michael Urquhart)