FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vale says losing $2-$3 per tonne of ore due to China Valemax ban
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

Vale says losing $2-$3 per tonne of ore due to China Valemax ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale, the world’s second-largest mining company, is losing $2 to $3 a tonne in iron ore shipping costs because of China’s port ban on its giant Valemax ships, Jose Carlos Martins, Vale’s iron ore chief, said on Thursday.

The 400,000 deadweight tonne Valemax ships, designed for the China trade, should save the company $6 per tonne compared with smaller ships, Martins told investors and analysts.

The additional costs come because Vale must transfer Brazilian ore from the Valemaxes at sea in Asia to smaller vessels for the final journey to China, Martins said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.