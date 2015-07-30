FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Vale to receive $448 mln from ore ship sale in September
July 30, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Vale to receive $448 mln from ore ship sale in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA said on Thursday that it expects to receive $448 million from the sale of four dry-bulk iron ore ships to China’s state-owned China Merchants Energy Shipping Co in September.

The 400,000-deadweight-tonne ships, known as Very Large Ore Carriers (VLOC) or “Valemax” vessels, are some of the largest ships ever built and were sold under accords between Vale and China Merchants signed in September 2014 and in May 2015, Vale said in a statement. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Jeb Blount; editing by Jason Neely)

