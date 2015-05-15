FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Vale secures $3 bln credit line
May 15, 2015

Brazil's Vale secures $3 bln credit line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale said on Friday it secured a $3 billion revolving credit facility for a term of five years.

The credit line, which was signed with a group of 24 global banks, replaces a previous facility for the same amount secured in 2011.

Vale said in the statement it also has another credit facility for an additional $2 billion. The company has seen its free cash flow eroded by the falling price of iron ore.

Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
