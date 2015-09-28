FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Vale cuts dividend in face of iron ore rout
September 28, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Vale cuts dividend in face of iron ore rout

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA said on Monday it plans to cut its dividend for the year by $500 million in order to help shore up the miner’s balance sheet in the face of weaker commodity prices, especially iron ore.

The company had initially said it would pay $2 billion in dividends in 2015, packaged in two installments. On Monday it said the second installment would be cut to $500 million from $1 billion.

The first payment was made in April.

The proposed cut still needs to be approved by the company’s board of directors. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chris Reese)

