Brazil mining giant Vale reports third quarter net income of $3.50 bln

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA , the world’s second-largest mining company, reported on Wednesday that its third-quarter net income was $3.50 billion, according to a securities filing.

Net sales, or total sales minus sales taxes, were $12.7 billion in the quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, a measure of a company’s ability to generate cash profit from operations, was $5.88 billion.

The company also said it sold 73.4 million tonnes of iron ore in the third quarter.