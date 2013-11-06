FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil mining giant Vale reports third quarter net income of $3.50 bln
November 6, 2013 / 10:16 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil mining giant Vale reports third quarter net income of $3.50 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA , the world’s second-largest mining company, reported on Wednesday that its third-quarter net income was $3.50 billion, according to a securities filing.

Net sales, or total sales minus sales taxes, were $12.7 billion in the quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, a measure of a company’s ability to generate cash profit from operations, was $5.88 billion.

The company also said it sold 73.4 million tonnes of iron ore in the third quarter.

