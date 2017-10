SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining giant Vale SA said on Wednesday it lost $2.647 billion in the fourth quarter, according to a securities filing, posting its first quarterly loss in 10 years.

The result was more than double the average estimate of a $1.27 billion net loss in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, fell 97 percent from a year earlier to $257 million. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)