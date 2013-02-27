UPDATE 1-Vale Q4 loss $2.65 bln, twice as deep as forecast

* Net loss twice as big as expected, vs year ago profit

* Loss due to one-time tax, mine writedowns (Adds details of filing)

SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining giant Vale SA on Wednesday posted its first net loss in 10 years in the fourth quarter after taking charges for tax judgments and underperforming mines, a loss twice as big as analysts’ expectations.

Vale lost $2.65 billion in the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $4.67 billion a year earlier, according to a securities filing. It was the company’s first quarterly loss since the third quarter of 2002.

The result was bigger than the $1.27 billion average loss estimate in a Reuters survey of analysts. Vale, the world’s second-largest mining company, is the largest producer of iron ore and second-largest producer of nickel.

Net sales, or sales minus sales taxes, fell 19 percent compared with a year earlier to $11.72 billion, close to the $11.30 billion net sales outlook in the survey.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, fell 97 percent from a year earlier to $257 million. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Brad Haynes and David Gregorio)