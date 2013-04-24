FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vale reports Q1 profit of $3.11 bln, beating analysts estimate
April 24, 2013 / 9:32 PM / 4 years ago

Vale reports Q1 profit of $3.11 bln, beating analysts estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian global mining giant Vale SA recorded a profit of $3.11 billion in the first quarter of 2013, according to a filing with securities regulators on Wednesday, beating analyst expectations.

The company also reported net sales, or sales minus sales taxes, of $10.94 billion. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Reuters was for a profit of $2.71 billion.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, was $4.16 billion.

