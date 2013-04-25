FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vale says gov't sensitive to industry concerns on mining reform
April 25, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

Vale says gov't sensitive to industry concerns on mining reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA , the world’s second-largest mining company, said on Thursday that the government has been attentive to the mining industry’s concerns in drafting a regulatory reform.

Murillo Ferreira, Vale’s chief executive, made the statement during a conference call on Thursday to discuss first-quarter results that were released the night before.

Company profits fell 18 percent from a year earlier but beat market expectations.

Vale is the world’s largest producer of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel. It is the second-largest producer of nickel, which is used to make steel rust resistant.

