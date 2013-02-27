FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Vale expects moderate China Steel market growth in 2013
February 27, 2013
February 27, 2013

Brazil's Vale expects moderate China Steel market growth in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA expects moderate growth in the Chinese steel market in 2013, a situation that should keep average prices close to current levels, a company executive said Wednesday.

Vale, the world’s largest producer of iron ore, expects prices to remain volatile, Jose Carlos Martins, the head of ferrous metals at the Rio de Janeiro-based company, told reporters on a conference call.

Prices .IO62-CNI=SI could rise moderately from current levels of about $152 a tonne in the first half and fall in the second half, he said.

While declining to predict a price, Martins said talk of iron ore averaging about $130 in 2013 sounded reasonable. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Gary Hill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
