FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vale says in talks with Glencore over Canadian nickel synergies
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

Vale says in talks with Glencore over Canadian nickel synergies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale confirmed that it is in talks with Glencore Xstrata over potential cooperation between the mining groups’ nickel operations in Canada’s Sudbury basin, in an effort to cut costs as prices languish.

Vale said on Thursday it was not planning “a corporate joint venture” in Sudbury, but was looking at other options to join forces and save cash. Nickel prices have fallen by around a fifth since January to around four-year lows, weighed down by over-supply.

“We are looking at ways to create synergies for our non-ferrous operations,” Peter Poppinga, Vale’s head of non-ferrous metals, told analysts on a quarterly earnings call.

Reuters reported last month that Glencore and Vale had revived talks over long-debated cooperation in Sudbury, with the companies considering a number of options for their mining and processing operations in the area. Sources familiar with the situation said then that talks were at an early stage.

The two main operators in Sudbury have held talks on joining forces on more than one occasion before, both as Inco and Falconbridge and, later, as successor companies Vale and Xstrata. Analysts have long said a tie-up would make sense for two operators mining the 60 km-long, oval-shaped formation known as the Sudbury basin.

The sources had said a tough nickel market, pressure on Vale over nickel difficulties at its Goro nickel-cobalt mine in New Caledonia and elsewhere could make a deal more likely this time than in the past. Equally, the problems across Vale’s nickel division could prove distracting.

Vale said on Thursday it did not expect to have to take a writedown on the value of Goro.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.