Vale optimistic over Argentine potash concession
June 4, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

Vale optimistic over Argentine potash concession

Sabrina Lorenzi, Esteban Israel

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 4 (Reuters) - Vale, the world’s second-largest miner, is confident it will overcome obstacles that prompted management to reevaluate a $3 billion potash project in the Argentine province of Mendoza, the company’s head of fertilizers, Roger Downey, said.

Vale said in April it would reevaluate the 5.9 billion real ($3 billion) project due to political and cost overrun risks.

The concession for the Rio Colorado potash project was suspended in the middle of 2011 when the provincial government of Mendoza accused Vale of failing to comply with local labor laws.

Earlier in April, Argentina worried investors when it initiated plans to seize control of Spanish-controlled energy company YPF to boost flagging oil and gas production. [ID:nL2E8FGEAI (Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gary Hill)

