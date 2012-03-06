FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
March 6, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Vale posts collateral in back tax case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Vale says will to post 1.6 bln reais as collateral (Adds background on tax charge on foreign earnings)

SAO PAULO, March 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore company Vale said on Monday in a filing that it will post 1.6 billion reais ($920 million) in collateral in a multi-billion-dollar back tax dispute that it is appealing.

The company said on Monday the taxes under dispute involve earnings from foreign subsidiaries between 1996 and 2002, but did not give a value.

Vale, the world’s largest iron ore producer, said in January it would appeal a series of claims on back taxes that could cost the company 9.8 billion reais ($5.6 billion).

“Vale will pursue all available means to ensure its right to defend itself and will continue challenging these assessments, which it believes are unjustified,” the filing said.

Vale announced just over a year ago that the government was pursuing the company for back taxes.

$1=1.74 reais Reporting by Reese Ewing, Guillerme Parra-Bernal and Juliana Schincariol; Editing by Derek Caney and Carol Bishopric

