FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vale ships 300,000 T iron ore pellets to India cos -source
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 5, 2012 / 10:03 AM / in 5 years

Vale ships 300,000 T iron ore pellets to India cos -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, July 5 (Reuters) - Vale SA, the world’s largest iron ore producer, has shipped about 300,000 tonnes of iron ore pellets to major Indian steel makers so far in 2012, a company source said on Thursday.

“We are quite hopeful....we will have higher quantity of iron ore pellets going in their blast furnaces,” a senior company official, who did not want to be named, told Reuters.

These exports were made from Vale’s plants in Oman and Brazil, the source said.

Oman plant, which was established in May 2011, was initially targeted to cater to steel makers in the middle east, but it is very well located to serve the Indian market, especially companies based on the west coast, he said.

Vale also plans to set up a distribution centre in Malaysia to cater demand from China and India. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar and Koustav Samanta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.