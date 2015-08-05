FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Vale estimates 2015 investment of $8-8.5 bln
#Market News
August 5, 2015

Brazil's Vale estimates 2015 investment of $8-8.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale expects to invest $4 billion in the second half of 2015 and sees total investments of between $8 billion and $8.5 billion in the full year, according to a presentation on Wednesday.

Vale had estimated investments of between $8 billion and $9 billion in 2015 on June 24, as it tries to reduce capital spending in the midst of a price slump in iron ore.

The miner also estimated on Wednesday nickel production of 176,000 tonnes in the second half of 2015 and 303,000 tonnes for the full year. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato, Brad Haynes and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Christian Plumb)

