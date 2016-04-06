FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Vale cuts 2016 investment to $5.5 bln
April 6, 2016

Brazil's Vale cuts 2016 investment to $5.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA cut its forecast for capital spending in 2016 to $5.5 billion from $6.2 billion previously, and reiterated in a presentation on Wednesday it plans to sell core assets in a bid to cut debt by $10 billion.

Vale said the company’s free cash flow is already near balance for the year and that the oversupply in iron ore markets should ease. Regardless of price conditions, Vale expects solid cash generation in 2016, the company said.

Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
