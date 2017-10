NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Capital expenditures likely peaked in 2011 and 2012 for Brazil’s Vale, the world’s second-largest mining company, Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani said at a press conference in New York on Monday.

Vale cut its estimated 2013 capital spending by 24 percent as it rethinks expansion plans after a global slowdown and a drop in iron ore prices. Siani said growth would likely be slow in 2013 but should resume in 2014.