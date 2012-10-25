FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Vale says Brazil iron ore expansion for late 2013, 2014
October 25, 2012 / 2:31 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's Vale says Brazil iron ore expansion for late 2013, 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Vale’s iron ore output expansion in Brazil should appear in the second half of 2013 and 2014, Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani said on a conference call on Thursday.

The world’s No. 2 mining company also said its gold output is expanding and growth in nickel output from Indonesia will offset the closing of mines in Canada.

Vale on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit fell 66 percent from a year before to $1.67 billion, its worst results in nearly three years. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Jeb Blount; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

