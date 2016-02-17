FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Vale says starts tests at its biggest ever iron ore mine
#Basic Materials
February 17, 2016 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Vale says starts tests at its biggest ever iron ore mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA, the world’s largest iron ore producer, said on Wednesday that it has begun testing equipment at its S11D mine, the company’s largest ever, at its massive Carajas complex in the Brazilian Amazon.

Tests began with the 9.5-kilometer (5.9-mile) conveyor belt that takes iron ore from the mine’s open-cut pit to the mine’s processing facility, said Jamil Sebe, head of iron ore project implementation for the company’s Amazon iron assets.

The mine, which has a capacity to produce 90 million tonnes of high-grade ore a year, will be brought on stream in a way that respects the world iron ore supply and demand situation, Sebe added. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

