Brazil court orders closure of Vale's Tubarão iron ore port

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA , the world’s largest iron ore exporter, said a Brazilian court ordered the “temporary suspension of activities” at its Port of Tubarão, shutting down exports of more than a third of its output.

The shutdown of the port, which also handles coal and serves the needs of the Brazil unit of steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA , was ordered because of alleged pollution of the air and water by port activities, the G1 news service of Brazil’s Globo media group reported. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by David Gregorio)